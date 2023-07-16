ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Webster is set to host their fourth annual wiffleball fundraiser tournament in memory of a Webster teen.

On Sunday from noon to 5 p.m., Webster Thomas High School will be the home field for the tournament to honor the memory of Joshua Honebrink. Honebrink died July 2, 2020, from brain cancer.

(Evan Bellavia / News 8 WROC)

According to organizers, a group of friends started an annual tradition to keep his spirit alive — by playing wiffleball. Organizers also say the goal of the tournament is to help other families who are in the midst of their own battle with pediatric brain cancer.

Proceeds of the event will go to The Bright Eyes Fund of the Golisano’s Children’s Hospital to benefit families.

Those unable to attend the event but will still like to make a contribution can click here.