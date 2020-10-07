1 killed after crash on I-490 East near Inner Loop

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One person was killed after an accident on I-490 East near the Inner Loop by Plymouth Avenue.

New York State Police said a man was struck around 6:40 a.m. on Wednesday. The driver of the strickingIt isn’t clear the cause of the crash or if there are any other injuries to report.

“We don’t’ know who this individual is, he had a limited amount of clothing on and no identification,” New York State Police Lt. Mark O’Donnel said.

“So were going to have to try any figure out who this person is. So if anyone out there may have has any idea that they have a loved one or they may know someone who may have been in the area or maybe distraught, we’re really not sure what they were doing on 490, please contact the state police in Rochester at 279-0144 and ask for a any investigator.”

One eastbound lane on I-490 has been closed while police investigate.

TRAFFIC ALERT:

The State Police have closed all lanes of traffic on I-490 eastbound at the Inner Loop- Plymouth Ave Exit. All eastbound traffic will have to exit at the Inner Loop – Plymouth Avenue Exit due to a police investigation. — NewYorkStatePolice (@nyspolice) October 7, 2020

Check back with News 8 WROC as we continue to update this developing story.