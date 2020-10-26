49 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 402 new cases in last 6 days

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Department of Public Health officials reported 49 new COVID-19 cases Monday.

Monday’s update means there has been more than 400 new cases reported in Monroe County over the past six days.

Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health

Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza has clarified that single-day increases aren’t necessarily all actually new cases in one day — he said sometime it’s merely a result in delays of processed tests, but he did say last Thursday that the numbers were rising over the past two weeks.

There were no new COVID-19 deaths reported Monday, leaving the county’s to-date total at 306.

Officials say 56 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 13 of which who are receiving treatment in an ICU.

Ages of the new cases is as follows: