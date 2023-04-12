ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Early Wednesday morning, volunteers from the Monroe County Soil and Conservation District were packaging up seedlings set to be distributed to residents in the coming weeks as part of the 47th annual tree and shrub sale.

Every year, Monroe County gets a little bit greener with the annual tree and shrub sale with this year consisting of almost 40 different species, and nearly 22,000 seedlings being packaged for distribution.

Executive Director Kelly Emerick says they offer these native and naturalized species to preorder in the winter so folks can purchase them to plant right on their property in time for spring.

“It helps encourage the native population of trees and shrubs in our area versus having invasive species that can outcompete the native species, so that’s how we select them,” Emerick said.

The purpose of the program is to help encourage landowners and residents to plant these trees and shrubs in hopes of benefiting areas along streams and wildlife in the area.

“It’s perfect because folks are thinking about the spring, especially this year with the 70-degree weather we’re having they’re excited to get outside, get their landscaping in,” Emerick said.

All the plants they pick out are native to New York State and found naturally in any of the state’s forest land areas. Popular tree species during the sale include Colorado blue spruces, white spruces, evergreens and sugar maples.

“Being able to offer these species to them to be able to help them meet those needs for conservation to plant native in their yards and on their properties is perfect, just aligns very well for us,” Emerick said.

Since its start in 1976, the program has gone from five species to nearly 30 species just last year.

The plants will be distributed at the Monroe County Ecopark on April 21 to the 22 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with a first come first serve overstock sale on April 23 where folks who missed the presale can come in and purchase any leftover trees.