46 COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, 712 confirmed cases

Closings
Local News

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There are now 46 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, officials announced Friday afternoon. That’s up six from last official count Thursday.

To date, officials report 712 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, including 32 new cases since 24 hours prior.

Of those 712 cases, 87 people are hospitalized and 36 of those patients have received treatment in an Intensive Care Unit.

To date, the Monroe County Department of Public Health has received 6,347 tests, with 5,635 coming back negative.

At this time, 484 Monroe County residents are under mandatory quarantine, and 225 are in isolation.

Officials say 341 have resolved and been released from isolation. Department of Health officials say deaths, and those who have resolved, will still be counted in the total case count.

Earlier Friday, Monroe County Executive Adam Bello announced the Joseph A. Floreano Rochester Riverside Convention Center would be a potential field hospital if our region needed a space for an influx of hospital patients. Foodlink was previously operating out of the Convention Center amid the pandemic, but will be relocating its operation to a warehouse on Manitou Road in Gates.

MORE | COVID-19 county by county: Keeping track of local cases throughout the region

There have been 777 new COVID-19 deaths in a 24 hour period in New York, bringing the state’s total to 7,844, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced during Friday’s daily briefing.

A Johns Hopkins University professor and her graduate student have created an interactive map to capture all confirmed COVID-19 cases, fatalities and recoveries.

Tracking Coronavirus

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

