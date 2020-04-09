40 COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, 680 confirmed cases

Breaking News
46 COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, 712 confirmed cases
Live Now
News 8 Now: Streaming newscasts online
1  of  75
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

40 COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, 680 confirmed cases

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There are now 40 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, officials announced Thursday afternoon. That’s up six from last official county Wednesday.

To date, officials report 680 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, including 53 new cases since 24 hours prior.

Of those 680 cases, 85 people are hospitalized and 37 of those patients have received treatment in an Intensive Care Unit.

To date, the Monroe County Department of Public Health has received 6,019 tests, with 5,339 coming back negative.

At this time, 446 Monroe County residents are under mandatory quarantine, and 288 are in isolation.

Officials say 248 have resolved and been released from isolation. Department of Health officials say deaths, and those who have resolved, will still be counted in the total case count.

“Social distancing, social distancing, social distancing. I cannot stress it enough,” said Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza. “We realize that it is an unnatural thing to do, but our early data suggests that it is working. By continuing to buy into this practice together, we can help flatten Monroe County’s curve and potentially save countless lives along the way.

There are now 7,067 COVID-19 deaths reported in New York state, including 799 new deaths since Wednesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced during his daily briefing Thursday.

For perspective, the governor compared this crisis to 9/11.

“9/11 was supposed to be a darkest day in New York for that generation,” Gov. Cuomo said. “We lost 2,753 New Yorkers on 9/11. We’ve lost 7,067 to this crisis.”

MORE | COVID-19 county by county: Keeping track of local cases throughout the region

A Johns Hopkins University professor and her graduate student have created an interactive map to capture all confirmed COVID-19 cases, fatalities and recoveries.

Tracking Coronavirus

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss