4-year-old hospitalized after ATV crash

ONTARIO COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — A 4-year-old boy is in guarded condition on Tuesday after an ATV crash in Ontario County.

Deputies from the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office said 33-year-old Meghan Folts and her three children — a 4-year old-boy, a 1-year-old boy and an 11-year-old girl — were sitting on a stationary four wheelers at their home in Canadice, when the throttle was pressed.

The 1-year-old and 11-year-old were thrown from the ATV. The vehicle then crashed into a fence and flipped with Folt and her 4-year-old still on it.

All four were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital — the 4-year-old was airlifted.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.