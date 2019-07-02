4 shot at 3 incidents within 2 hours, RPD investigating

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A violent night in Rochester with four people shot within two hours.

The first two victims were an 8-year-old child and her 21-year-old mother.

Both were shot outside a home on Ripley Street, between Goodman Street and Webster Avenue around 9 p.m. Monday.

Police say the child was shot in the hand, and her mother in the leg. They were both taken to Strong Memorial Hospital and are expected to recover.

Officers say they don’t believe the victims were shot on purpose and added the shooter likely missed their intended target.

Just a half hour later, around 9:30 p.m. Monday, Rochester police responded to the parking lot of the Dollar Tree on South Clinton Avenue for the reports of a shooting.

There police found a man shot several times his lower body. He was rushed to Strong and his injuries are not considered life threatening.

Police say they don’t believe the shooting was connected to the one on Ripley Street.

Lastly, police investigated a fourth person shot on Arnett Boulevard around 11 p.m. near Sherwood and Post Avenues.

Police say the 16-year-old victim suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Police do not have a suspect in custody for any of the three shootings.