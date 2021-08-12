4 rescued from house fire on Rochester’s northeast side

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Four people were rescued from a house fire by Rochester firefighters Thursday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to a residence the corner of North Street and Clifford Avenue on the city’s northeast side. They saw smoke and flames coming from the back of the home.

Firefighters say three people were trapped on the second floor, hanging out a front window when they got to the scene. They used a ladder to rescue the two adults and one child, all without injury.

Firefighters then went into the home to search for more people. They found a man in an upstairs room and helped him out of the building. He was hospitalized to be evaluated for possible smoke inhalation.

The fire took about a half hour to put out. The home is not livable.

Firefighters say none of the smoke alarms in the home went off over the course of the fire. They are reminding renters and homeowners to check smoke and carbon monoxide alarms to make sure they work. Rochester residents can call 311 to have an alarm installed for free by the Rochester Fire Department.

@RFDPIO1 on scene of a house fire, rescued 4 people from the second floor. Working smoke detectors also saved lives today @News_8 pic.twitter.com/eZak2v1scl — jaygardner (@jaygardner78) August 12, 2021

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.