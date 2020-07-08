4 new K9s graduate from MCSO training

MONROE COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — Four new K9s completed training with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and are now certified for use in their assigned bureaus.

This graduation is a culmination of a total of five months of training to include patrol tracking, obedience, obstacle course training, building searches and apprehensions. Three of the dogs will be assigned to MCSO’s Patrol Bureau and are trained in Handler Protection, Patrol Tracking and either Narcotics or Explosive Detection. The fourth dog is assigned to our Jail Bureau and will join current Jail Bureau K9 Doyle to seek out narcotics in our jail facilities.