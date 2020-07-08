1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

4 new K9s graduate from MCSO training

by: WROC Staff

MONROE COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — Four new K9s completed training with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and are now certified for use in their assigned bureaus.

This graduation is a culmination of a total of five months of training to include patrol tracking, obedience, obstacle course training, building searches and apprehensions. Three of the dogs will be assigned to MCSO’s Patrol Bureau and are trained in Handler Protection, Patrol Tracking and either Narcotics or Explosive Detection. The fourth dog is assigned to our Jail Bureau and will join current Jail Bureau K9 Doyle to seek out narcotics in our jail facilities.

  • Dep. Jeff Cookinham with partner K9 Fico (Photos provided by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office)
  • Sgt. Shawn Edwards, K9 Unit CommPartner K9 Ike (Photos provided by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office)
  • Dep. Greg Whelehan with partner K9 Andi, (Photos provided by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office)
  • Dep. Eric Williams with partner K9 Giz. (Photos provided by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office)

