4 jail inmates, 1 deputy hospitalized, officials investigating ‘unknown medical condition’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office say four inmates from the Monroe County Jail, and one deputy have been hospitalized and an investigation is underway into an “unknown medical condition.”

Officials say deputies responded to the report of two inmates who were “incoherent, lethargic, and experiencing unknown medical conditions.” Responding deputies called a Code Blue medical response, which alerts everyone inside the jail to a potential medical event.

Officials say while those deputies were responding to the initial call, they noticed two additional inmates on the same floor also experiencing similar symptoms and unknown medical conditions. Rochester Fire Department and AMR Ambulance then responded and assumed medical treatment.

Officials say, while running in response to the Code Blue, one deputy fell and sustained a head injury, becoming unconscious. In all, four inmates and one deputy were transported to area hospitals.

The deputy’s injuries are considered non-life threatening. All four inmates were stable upon transport, experiencing what appeared to be non-life threatening conditions, according to officials.

Authorities say the jail was put into lockdown for a K-9 sweep and search of the facility. Officials say all inmates on the third floor of the jail, where the incident occurred, are being screened and evaluated.

From the Monroe County Sherrif’s Department:

“At this time, preliminary information leads MCSO to believe a substance may have entered the jail through a piece of mail, causing the inmates’ reactions. This can occur through a synthetic liquid substance that is absorbed by paper and subsequently dries, leaving little to no trace. MCSO has several screening procedures in place to check each individual piece of mail.

MCSO is obligated to provide mail to inmates by law. MCSO is working with the NYS Commission of Corrections to identify what adjustments can be made to its mail procedures.

As with all critical incidents, MCSO is conducting an investigation to locate and identify the source which sickened the inmates.”

