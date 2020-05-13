4 jail inmates, 1 deputy hospitalized, officials investigating ‘unknown medical condition’

Live Now
News 8 Now: Streaming newscasts online
1  of  76
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

4 jail inmates, 1 deputy hospitalized, officials investigating ‘unknown medical condition’

Local News

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office say four inmates from the Monroe County Jail, and one deputy have been hospitalized and an investigation is underway into an “unknown medical condition.”

Officials say deputies responded to the report of two inmates who were “incoherent, lethargic, and experiencing unknown medical conditions.” Responding deputies called a Code Blue medical response, which alerts everyone inside the jail to a potential medical event.

Officials say while those deputies were responding to the initial call, they noticed two additional inmates on the same floor also experiencing similar symptoms and unknown medical conditions. Rochester Fire Department and AMR Ambulance then responded and assumed medical treatment.

Officials say, while running in response to the Code Blue, one deputy fell and sustained a head injury, becoming unconscious. In all, four inmates and one deputy were transported to area hospitals.

The deputy’s injuries are considered non-life threatening. All four inmates were stable upon transport, experiencing what appeared to be non-life threatening conditions, according to officials.

Authorities say the jail was put into lockdown for a K-9 sweep and search of the facility. Officials say all inmates on the third floor of the jail, where the incident occurred, are being screened and evaluated.

From the Monroe County Sherrif’s Department:

“At this time, preliminary information leads MCSO to believe a substance may have entered the jail through a piece of mail, causing the inmates’ reactions. This can occur through a synthetic liquid substance that is absorbed by paper and subsequently dries, leaving little to no trace. MCSO has several screening procedures in place to check each individual piece of mail.

MCSO is obligated to provide mail to inmates by law. MCSO is working with the NYS Commission of Corrections to identify what adjustments can be made to its mail procedures.

As with all critical incidents, MCSO is conducting an investigation to locate and identify the source which sickened the inmates.”

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss