4 hospitalized after crash on Chili Ave. in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Four separate people were sent to Strong Memorial Hospital for treatment to non life-threatening injuries after two cars crashed at an intersection on Chili Avenue Tuesday night.

According to authorities, officers responded to the area of Chili and Normandy Avenue around 11 p.m. for the report of a motor vehicle accident. Ambulance support was requested immidetetly upon their arrival.

Police say a 2015 Jeep attempted to make a left turn into Normandy Avenue at the same time a 2009 Mitsubishi was travelling east bound on Chili Avenue.

Both drivers were cited for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle among other traffic infractions.