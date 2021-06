ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A two-car crash sent four people to the hospital Thursday in Rochester. It happened on Mt. Read Boulevard at Emerson Street around 7:00 p.m.

According to police, a car driven by a 22-year-old woman with a 23-year-old passenger struck another car driven by a 48-year-old woman with a 64-year-old passenger. All four were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with what police said were minor injuries.

Investigators have not shared any information about the cause of the crash.