4 displaced after house fire on Hobart Street in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Red Cross is assisting two adults and two children with housing after a fire on Hobart Street in Rochester.

The Rochester Fire Department responded around 4 p.m. Officials said it started in a room on the second floor of the duplex home and quickly contained. Nobody was injured, but firefighters on scene said the damage could have been much worse.

“We’re very fortunate,” Rochester Fire Chief Andrew Londhair said. “The first in company is relatively a few blocks away and had a short response time. In order to put the members of the department in the right place at the right time.”

Officials said the building suffered from heavy smoke and water damage. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.