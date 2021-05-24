Sheriff Baxter: ‘More could be done’ after fight at Monroe County Children’s Detention Center

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Four Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies and two adolescents were injured after a fight at the Monroe County Children’s Detention Center on Saturday.

Monroe County Sheriff Todd Baxter said Monday, that due to a staffing shortage at the detention facility, Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies were called in to help over the weekend to help.

On Saturday around 11:45 a.m., a fist fight broke out between inmates and that led to deputies being attacked.

Monroe County Sheriff Todd Baxter addressing the fight that happened at the Children’s Detention Facility this weekend.



He said while deputies were responding to a fight between two adolescents, other inmates body-slammed, choked, and hit deputies & staff with a chair. pic.twitter.com/NXNpg03Sp8 — Ally Peters (@allypetersnews) May 24, 2021

At the time of the fight, seven adolescent offenders were doing recreational activities inside the center — which is essentially socialization hour. There was one staff member and two deputies watching when a fist fight broke out between two inmates.

While the deputies were intervening, four of the five other inmates that were there, attacked them with a chair. One was hit over the head, one was body slammed and the staff member was choked.

Sheriff Todd Baxter said one of the two inmates who started the fight is in for murder from Westchester County.

“Whether it is bail reform or raise the age, or whatever it is, we can evaluate these things, and say we can make some small adjustments, still meet the tenants of why they changed the law, but also be brave enough to make some adjustments, when adjustments need to be made,” Baxter said. “For instance, if we have ten people inside this small, confined facility, and they’re looking at murder charges: Are there physical things that we can do with that plan out there? Are there more secure areas? Or are there options to move them out of Monroe County?”

Ten out of the 30 inmates currently in that detention center are in for murder. Monroe County deputies are back at the detention center Monday assisting with staffing shortages.

All of the adolescents involved in the fight are also still at the center.

The deputies involved are all OK. Sheriff Baxter said one has sprains and the deputy that was body slammed has whip lash and body and neck pain.