ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Nazareth College will be hosting four-day peer leader workshops bringing together rising high school seniors for the last three weeks in July.

Totaling over 300 students coming from eight states — New York, Michigan, Maryland, Florida, Texas, Virginia, Kentucky, and California — and Washington, D.C., attendees will spend an extended weekend living on Nazareth College’s campus.

In conjunction with national non-profit PeerForward, students will learn the ins and outs of college admissions, create a list of colleges, draft a personal essay, and learn about the financial aid process.

Students will pair up with an adult advisor and learn how to inspire classmates using a peer-to-peer model of community organizing, to guide students in under-resourced schools to pursue four-year college degrees.

Nationally, PeerForward will connect 122,000 low-income students to post-secondary success over the next four years, according to officials from Nazareth college.