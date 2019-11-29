4 cars involved in Long Pond crash

Breaking News
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Greece Police are investigating a crash that happened late on Thursday night involving four cars on Long Pond Road.

According to police, they believe the car was traveling southbound when, witnesses said a car gong westbound ran through a red light, hitting the car.

Two other cars were involved due to the impact of the crash.

Officers said two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. It’s unclear how many people were involved in the crash or if any charges have or will be filed.

