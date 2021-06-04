$4.5 million for peer-to-peer veteran program

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Millions in state aid are coming to a veterans program in Monroe County.

The Dwyer Program is a peer-to-peer support organization that helps soldiers transition back to civilian life. Thanks to $4.5 million in state funding will help expand the program and its services throughout the county.

“It’s really important to note the key component of this is that its not a generic counselor, clinical setting. Instead it’s truly led by fellow peers, finding connection in more comfortable ways,” Sen. Samra Brouk said.

Back Nearly 350 veterans were helped through the Dwyer Program in Monroe County.

“Sometimes we come home physically, but we don’t come mentally or spiritually,” County Director of Veterans` Services Nick Stefanovic said. “And that’s what this program does. If the community is looking for a way to deal with challenges as we come out of COVID-19, this should be a priority.”

