32nd annual “Teeing Off for Abilities” event held at Oak Hill

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — The CDS Wolf Foundation held it’s 32nd annual “Teeing Off for Abilities” golf tournament on Monday.

The event was held at Oak Hill Country Club. All the proceeds from this year’s event went towards the foundation’s Warrior Salute Veteran Services Program.

The program helps veterans with PTSD and traumatic brain injuries get the help they need to return as a member of their community.

“We know our community supports veterans. And today is gonna just exemplify that,” said CDS Life Transitions President and CEO Sankar Sewnauth. “Today just exemplifies the generosity and the kindness of everybody in Rochester.”

The foundation’s fourth annual “Salute: A Toast to Our Veterans” event will happen in November of 2019.