ROCHESTER, NY (WROC-TV) - A group of section five hockey seniors from 20 different school got the chance to wear their jerseys one last time Tuesday night.

The 32nd annual High School Hockey League Senior Select game was played at the Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex.

This years game was in honor of McQuaid senior Cooper Petrone, who was diagnosed with cancer last October. Cooper was given the opportunity to drop the game puck alongside his fellow section five teammates.

The game was sponsored by CURE Childhood Cancer Association which has been helping families for more than 40 years.