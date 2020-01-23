30 percent of school staff calling in sick leads to a closure Wednesday

The winter sickness has continued to grow as flu season moves into full swing. One school, Hope Hall in Gates, had to close Wednesday as 30 percent of the staff was out with sickness. Executive director and founder of hope hall Sister Diana Dolce said the nurse’s office was standing room only on Tuesday, after the Dr. Martin Luthor King Jr holiday.

“All of us who were not sick were substituting for everybody else and covering all kinds of classes,” said Dolce. “The principle was teaching. The assistant principal was teaching. I was down monitoring the cafeteria.”

After sending kids home, such a large number of staff out, and no ability to get enough substitutes, a call needed to be made. “The principle, the assistant principal, and I got together and made the decision that for everybody’s safety, we really need to close the school,” said Dolce.

Dolce said doctors were reporting a respiratory illness, not necessarily the flu. Regardless, the commissioner of public health for Monroe County, Dr. Michael Mendoza, says it is important to protect yourself from sickness. “Whether it’s one or the other,” said Mendoza, “The fact is that you feel crummy and you should stay home and they’re doing the right thing by keeping people home.”

While the school was closed, Wednesday was sanitation day. “Light switches, doorknobs, desks, everything that anybody touched, scrub it all down,” said Dolce.

School re-opened Thursday. An empty nurse’s office and only 2 percent of kids out was a good sign that health was improving. 12 percent of staff were out with expectations of a full building by Friday.

Dr. Mendoza says it still is not too late to get your flu shot.