GATES, N.Y. (WROC) — A 3-year-old boy was hospitalized Wednesday after being hit by an SUV in Gates.

Police were called to Elvira Street around 4:00 p.m. for the report of a bicyclist hit by a car. Investigators say the boy was thrown from the bike when he was struck. The bike became lodged underneath the vehicle.

The boy was hospitalized with what police said were serious but non-life threatening injuries. Police also said the driver was cooperating with the investigation.