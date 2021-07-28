3 teens hospitalized after crash on Portland Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Three people were hospitalized following a crash on Portland Avenue late on Tuesday.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers responded to the area around 11:15 p.m. and found that a 2017 Mazda, traveling northbound on Portland Ave, passed a red light at the intersection with St. Ann’s Drive.

The Mazda struck a 2017 Hyundai that was attempting to turn northbound from St. Ann’s Drive onto Portland Avenue.

An 18-year-old woman and two 17-year-old girls were all transported to Strong Memorial Hospital via AMR to receive treatment for what are being considered minor injuries. According to RPD, all three young women transported were occupants of the striking vehicle (2017 Mazda).

The driver of the 2017 Mazda, a 19-year-old Greece man, was arrested for aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree and issued several additional traffic tickets. He was issued an appearance ticket for the before mentioned charges and released.

This is a developing story. News 8 WROC will provide updates as they become available.