ROCHESTER, N.Y (WROC) — Three people were rescued from a house fire on Lyell Avenue in Rochester Thursday afternoon.

Fire officials say one person was transported to an area hospital for treatment, adding that the fire was under control by 2 p.m.

Authorities say the fire started in a room on the first floor that had “hoarding-like conditions.”

