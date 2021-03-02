3 puppies, 2 dogs rescued after house fire on Bay Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Three puppies and two larger dogs were rescued from a house fire on Bay Street in the early hours of Tuesday.

According to the Rochester Fire Department, firefighters responded to the area around 2:30 a.m. and upon arrival, first companies reported heavy fire showing from the rear of the house.

Responding firefighters were able to rescue the animals from the housefire. In addition to the home, the fire also involved “a large metal commercial building,” according to officials.

“A large outside storage area containing jet-skis, tires and construction debris was fully involved and appeared to have spread to both structures.”

The rear portion of the commercial building — which contained construction equipment, vehicles and boats — sustained extensive fire damage.

According to RFD, the fire took about an hour to get under control. Extra units were called in due to extreme cold temperatures.

There were no reported civilian or firefighter injuries. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.