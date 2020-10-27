3 people injured after 3-car crash in Henrietta

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — Three people were injured and hospitalized after a crash involving three vehicles Tuesday morning.

According to the Henrietta Fire District, firefighters responded to West Henrietta Road at Jefferson Road for an accident with people trapped.

Of the three people taken to Strong Memorial Hospital, one person had serious but non-life threatening injuries, and the other two had minor injuries, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

