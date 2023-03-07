ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — 3 young men from New York City were taken into custody for a violent kidnapping in the town of Sodus last week, New York State Police said Tuesday.

According to troopers, in the early morning hours of March 3 three men — 22-year-old Wadhah Alsaidi, 18-year-old Joseph Cook, and 20-year-old Abdullah Negm — broke into a Sodus home.

There, the suspects allegedly kidnapped three victims at gun point, stealing undisclosed items from the residence.

Negm and Alsaidi then fled to New York City, troopers said, with plans to flee the country.

Investigators in Lyons said they worked with NYSP in New York City to take those two into custody. Cook was arrested in the Lyons area, troopers said.

All three have been remanded to the Wayne County Jail.