3 injured after barn collapse in Ontario County

MANCHESTER N.Y. (WROC) — Three people were sent to the hospital after a barn collapsed in Manchester on Friday.

Around 7:49 a.m., Ontario County Sheriff’s Deputies and several other agencies responded 536 Stafford Road for the report of a structure collapsed.

Upon arrival, emergency personnel were informed that four people were under the structure when it collapsed and one was still trapped.

According to the OSCO, 49-year-old Craig Partee, of Seneca Falls, was pinned under the structure for about an hour and was then taken to Strong Memorial Hospital by mercy flight for lower leg injuries and chest pain.

52-year-old Jeffrey Mashewske, of Newark, was transported by Shortsville ambulance for a head laceration and back pain to Strong Memorial Hospital.

22-year-old Anthony Mashewske, of Newark, was transported by Shortsville Ambulance to F.F. Thompson Hospital for injuries to his right arm.

20-year-old Nicholas McCann of Waterloo was checked at the scene for minor injuries and released

Stafford Road was closed for about 2 hours while emergency personnel were on scene.

Shortsville Ambulance, Fingerlakes Ambulance, Shortsville Fire, Manchester Fire, Shortsville Fire, Farmington Fire, Fire Police and Mercy Flight all responded to the incident.