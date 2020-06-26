Live Now
News 8 Now: Streaming newscasts online
1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

3 injured after barn collapse in Ontario County

Local News

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

MANCHESTER N.Y. (WROC) — Three people were sent to the hospital after a barn collapsed in Manchester on Friday.

Around 7:49 a.m., Ontario County Sheriff’s Deputies and several other agencies responded 536 Stafford Road for the report of a structure collapsed.

Upon arrival, emergency personnel were informed that four people were under the structure when it collapsed and one was still trapped.

According to the OSCO, 49-year-old Craig Partee, of Seneca Falls, was pinned under the structure for about an hour and was then taken to Strong Memorial Hospital by mercy flight for lower leg injuries and chest pain.

52-year-old Jeffrey Mashewske, of Newark, was transported by Shortsville ambulance for a head laceration and back pain to Strong Memorial Hospital.

22-year-old Anthony Mashewske, of Newark, was transported by Shortsville Ambulance to F.F. Thompson Hospital for injuries to his right arm.

20-year-old Nicholas McCann of Waterloo was checked at the scene for minor injuries and released

Stafford Road was closed for about 2 hours while emergency personnel were on scene.

Shortsville Ambulance, Fingerlakes Ambulance, Shortsville Fire, Manchester Fire, Shortsville Fire, Farmington Fire, Fire Police and Mercy Flight all responded to the incident.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Destination NY

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss