3 hospitalized after fire on City’s northwest side

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Three people were hospitalized after a house fire on Finch Street in Rochester.

According to the Rochester Fire Department, the call came in around 2:16 a.m. Initial reports indicated there were people trapped on the second floor of the two family home.

Upon arrival, firefighters learned one adult had made it out of the house safely. A 14 year-old boy was standing on the front porch roof and jumped to the ground as crews arrived. A 52 year-old woman and a 9-year-old child could be seen in a second floor window.

“Crews quickly gained entry and made their way to the victims. Due to the amount of smoke and heat, crews had to assist them out a second floor window to the porch roof where they were then brought down ladders,” RFD officials said in a statement.

All three victims were transported by AMR to Strong Memorial Hospital for smoke inhalation

Officials say this fire was one of four that were called in overnight.

“It’s unusual to have them all come in at the same time,” RFD Deputy Chief Jim Ryan said. “But you know what we’ll let the investigators take a look at things and we’ll see what they come back with.”

In the other three fires — one on Bernard Street, Seabrook Street and Rosemary Drive — there were no reported injuries. The cause of these fires is under investigation.