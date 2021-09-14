3 hospitalized, 1 trapped after crash at Elmwood and Goodman in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Three people were hospitalized after a crash late Monday night in the City of Rochester.

According to Rochester police officials, officers responded to the intersection of South Goodman Street and Elmwood Avenue around 11:52 p.m. for the report of a motor vehicle accident.

Authorities say upon arrival officers learned that a 2008 Lexus was traveling eastbound on Elmwood and attempted to turn north onto Goodman when a 2010 Honda traveling west on Elmwood collided with the turning vehicle at the intersection.

Police say the driver of the Lexus, the sole occupant, was trapped in the vehicle and had to be removed by Rochester Fire Department firefighters. Officials say the driver, a 55-year-old man, was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.

Police say a 17-year-old female and 18-year-old female who were in the Honda were also both taken to Strong for minor complaints of pain.

Police say the intersection and nearby streets have since reopened for traffic. They add that the investigation into the crash is ongoing, and no tickets have been issued at this time.