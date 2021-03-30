3 Five Points Correctional Facility officers injured after inmate attack

ROMULUS, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials say a scuffle with an inmate left three correctional officers at Five Points Correctional Facility with injuries.

On Feb. 28, the inmate who is serving an 11 year sentence for Robbery 1st, refused to go back into his cell after he was on the phone. He refused to follow several orders from an officer to return to his cell. Once he eventually complied, he turned around and headed toward staff with clenched fists.

Five officers then grabbed the inmate and forced him to the ground. The inmate punched one officer in the right side of the face and another in the head when officers were struggling to put him in handcuffs.

Once the inmate was cuffed and his ankles were restrained he became compliant.

After the incident the inmate was placed in a holding pen and ordered to stand to be brought to a Special Housing Unit — again, he refused to follow orders. An officer approached him in the pen and the inmate head-butted the officer.

One officer sustained left cheek pain and right thumb swelling. Another sustained swelling to the right side of the forehead and left wrist pain. The third sustained swelling to both wrists, right cheek and left knee.

All three officers were taken to an outside hospital for treatment and did not return to duty.

“Another day, another assault on staff. This was a vicious attack by an inmate who simply would not follow basic orders and get back into his cell. Three officers injured who all needed hospital treatment for their injuries,” said Mark Deburgomaster, Western Region Vice President. “These type of attacks will continue with a weakened disciplinary system that merely is just a slap on the wrist. Two weeks ago an officer and a sergeant had feces and urine thrown on them by an inmate who was incarcerated for the same exact thing previously. When will our elected officials begin to understand the dangers our members face every day inside our prisons?”