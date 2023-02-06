ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Last night, Harry Styles took home the well-hyped Grammy Award for Album of the Year. Viola Davis reached EGOT status — adding a Grammy to her Emmy, Oscar and Tony awards. And several star performers provided entertainment throughout the evening.

Here in Rochester, those watching the 63rd annual Grammy Awards had a local connection to celebrate, too — three alumni from the Eastman School of Music went home winners.

Renee Fleming graduated a masters of music in 1983 from Eastman. Sunday, she went home with the Grammy for the best classical solo vocal album, for her album Voice of Nature — The Anthropocene.

In 1999, Kevin Puts got his Doctor of Music Arts degree (adding to his bachelors from ’94) from Eastman. His work, Contact, won the best contemporary classical composition.

Finally, best historical album went to Bob Ludwig ’66 (and ’01 for his masters of music), for his album, Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition).

Drummer Steve Gadd ’68E — who has collaborated with many high-profile artists like Simon & Garfunkel, James Taylor, Kate Bush, and Chet Baker — was another alum nominated, but did not add to his Grammy collection this year.

