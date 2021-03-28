3 dogs die from smoke inhalation after Cedarwood Terrace house fire

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials say three out of four dogs who lived in a Cedarwood Terrace home died of smoke inhalation after a fire broke out Sunday night.

The Rochester Fire Department responded to reports of smoke coming from the home. Once they were on scene it was declared a working fire — it was found in the first floor kitchen and spread to the second floor bedroom.

The occupants of the house were out to dinner when the fire started, once they returned they told the chief that four dogs were in the house.

A search was initiated and all of the dogs were rescued from the home and handed over the ambulance personnel. Despite their best efforts, three of the dogs died due to smoke inhalation.

The fourth dog seems to be on the way to recovery.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and Red Cross is assisting the two adults with temporary housing.