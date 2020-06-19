3 dead after 5 shootings Friday in Rochester, 1 with life-threatening injuries, another hospitalized

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Overnight violence has spilled into the afternoon Friday in the City of Rochester.

Following three early Friday shootings, two of which were fatal and the third left a victim with life-threatening injuries, a fourth shooting claimed the life of a man in his 30s, and a fifth shooting sent another man to the hospital.

To recap, that’s five shootings in the city Friday,; three total deaths, two injuries, one of which considered life-threatening, in less than 24 hours.

At this time there is no indication from officials that any of these incidents are connected.

“It’s been extremely busy and I can tell you at this point that the only connection we have between these jobs is a complete lack of gratitude and a total disregard for human life by the individuals that have committed these crimes,” said Rochester Police Capt. Frank Umbrino. “It’s still early in the investigation.”

The most recent incident took place on Bardin Street around 2 p.m. Police say they responded to the area for reports of a male shot. In a backyard police found 31-year-old Parris Washington, a city resident, with a gunshot wound in the backyard. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The violence began around 12:15 a.m.when 23-year-old Ricardo Stone of Rochester was found with gunshot wounds on Bernard Street. He was transported to a hospital in a private vehicle and was pronounced dead a short time later, police say.

The second shooting happened just before 1 a.m. on North Clinton Avenue. 17-year-old Willie Carter IV of Rochester was transported to the University of Rochester Medical Center, where he too was pronounced dead a short time later, police say.

Just an hour later, around 2 a.m. officers responded to Violetta and Stanley Street for the third shooting. That man was also taken to URMC and undergoing surgery with life threatening injuries.

A fifth shooting in less than 24 hours occurred on Magnolia Street Friday afternoon. Police say a 19-year-old city man was found with a gunshot wound to his torso. Officials say he was taken to the hospital with injuries that are considered non-life threatening.

Also at this time, no suspects are in custody in connection to any of the four Friday shootings.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.