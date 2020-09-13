3 arrested at rally for Daniel Prude

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A group rallied on Saturday evening seeking justice for Daniel Prude in Rochester. The group marched from Jefferson Avenue throughout the city and arrived in the area of Child Street and Wilder Street at around 9:30 p.m.

Officers with the Rochester Police Department formed a line at Wilder Street and Child Street to keep the protesters from passing over the bridge.

Officers say they saw some members of the crowd carrying shields while wearing helmets and makeshift armor.

According to officers, a few protesters were using a bull horn “to incite the crowd and encourage them to become violent.”

The RPD said some protesters tried to push past community members, some being elders, who were trying to keep the protest peaceful. The protest became a safety issue when some protesters moved to within 5-10 feet of the officers. Officers said some members of the crowd ignored their verbal warnings.

Officers began taking bottles, eggs and rocks from the crowd at around 11 p.m. One Rochester resident was arrested during this time.

Officers said they continued to have bottles and rocks thrown at them from the crowd which resulted in the first pepper ball deployment. Over the next hour the crowd continued to advance on the line of officers.

Some protesters began throwing rocks and bottles again at the officers half an hour later prior to leaving the area at 1:40 a.m.

The RPD said three people, all Rochester residents, were arrested during the protest. The individuals include: Nicholas Wilt, 50, for unlawful assembly and resisting arrest, Richard Yaniak, 37, for unlawful assembly and inciting riot in the second degree and Ashley Moore, 34, for harassment in the second degree.