ALBION, N.Y. (WROC) — The three Albion students charged with making threats against their classmates are scheduled to be sentenced on Tuesday.

This past November, they were arrested after police said they planned a plot against a specific target at the middle school with explosives and firearms.

All three students pleaded guilty to conspiracy. One also pleaded guilty to aggravated harassment.

Since the arrest, the students have been prohibited from the school district.