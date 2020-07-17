3-Alarm fire hits 3 homes on Lexington Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Fire Department is investigating what it believes could have been an intentionally set 3-alarm house fire that damaged three homes.

RFD was called to a home on Lexington Avenue just after 2 p.m. on Thursday. Firefighters said the fire began outside of the buildings but eventually crept inwards and three different houses were damaged by the flames.

“Houses tend to be closely together,” Lt. Ryan Fleming said. “We call those exposure houses. Exposures to where the fire started. So it’s not uncommon for fire to spread to those neighboring houses. We had a quick response time in four minutes, but by that time it had already spread to two other houses.”

The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation.