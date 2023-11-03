ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Over $3 million has been provided for Monroe County so 120 teacher residents can complete their training.

The grant was given by the State Department of Labor as they work to spread a new county-wide teacher residency program, hoping to pave the way for sustainable careers in the education field in New York State.

Officials say this is a chance for people wanting to get into education to get certified in only 15 months.

Some of the colleges involved in our area are the University of Rochester and Nazareth College whose Assistant Dean of Education spoke with News 8.

“Having our candidates work in classrooms as co-teachers as mentors in a district that they become familiar with before they start their own first year of teaching builds a much stronger foundation for them so that when they do get into that building and, in that district, they sustain over time — which is a huge issue in the field right now,” Assistant Dean at the School of Education at Nazareth College Dr. Shanna Jamanis.

“One of the challenged of course is that entering the teaching profession, bears challenges, there are costs associated with it,” University of Rochester Department Chair of Teaching and Curriculum Dr. Kevin Meuwissen said. “There are some difficulties that people face in terms of meeting certification requirements, so one of the great things throughout this program is that it helps sort of defray the costs associated with entering teacher education.”

She adds that this program comes as over 180,000 teachers are needed throughout New York State, where the key shortage is teaching those in math, science, and students with disabilities.