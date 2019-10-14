2nd annual Indigenous Peoples’ Day celebrated in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — This is the second year that the City of Rochester has officially celebrated Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

Rochester officially welcomed Indigenous Peoples’ Day to celebrate Native American heritage last year, in addition to Columbus Day.

Dozens showed up to perform Native American traditional signing and dancing Monday. Those involved say the day is to honor ancestors and their sacrifices to make this day possible.

“Because of all of the atrocities our people suffered, we feel like this is such an honor to be able to recognize our people and ancestors and all of the suffering that they had to go through to have Indigenous Peoples’ Day,” said Ronalyn Pollack, Native American Cultural Center executive director.

City of Rochester officials rose the Hiawatha Belt flag at City Hall in honor of the day.