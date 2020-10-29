2nd alarm fire breaks out in apartments on St. Paul Street, 1 hospitalized 8 displaced

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — At least eight people were displaced, and one person hospitalized after a second alarm fire broke out in an apartment building on St. Paul Street Wednesday evening in Rochester.

Officials with the Rochester Fire Department said firefighters were dispatched to the scene at 9:48 p.m. for the report of a two story apartment building on fire with people trapped.

Upon arrival, due to the size of the building and people trapped inside, a second alarm was called within the first three minutes. Crews gained entry and began searching for people while simultaneously fighting the fire.

“The search came back negative as no one was found inside the structure. It was later learned that citizens were able to assist people out of the building prior to RFD arrival,” officials said in a statement.

One person was taken to the hospital was an ankle injury and smoke inhalation.

Four units within the building sustained heavy smoke, heat, and fire damage. There were approximately 45 to 50 firefighters on scene and it took them about 30 minutes to bring the fire under control.

At this time there are no reported firefighter injuries. Red Cross was called to assist at least six adults and two children with housing. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

“RFD would like to remind the community to make sure they have working smoke alarms as well as CO alarms in their homes. Early detection devices save lives.”