29th annual J.P. Morgan Corporate Challenge held in Rochester

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC-TV) - Tuesday night hundreds of employees from local companies ran in the 29th annual J.P. Morgan Corporate Challenge.

The 3.5 mile race took place in downtown Rochester. In addition to the run a donation was made to United Way of Greater Rochester in honor of all the participants and will go towards 75 local organizations.

The president of United Way says it's an honor to be part of such a large event.

"There are going to be more than 8 thousand runners tonight, and we have corporations throughout our community coming together untied, going through downtown Rochester in this amazing course. I can't think of a better example than this community coming together to help our dear Rochester to help our community thrive, and we at the united way are just so grateful for the incredible partnership and out pouring of support." said Jaime Saunders.

The first race was held at Highland Park in 1991 and was called the Manufactures Hanover Corporate Challenge.