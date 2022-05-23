MACEDON, N.Y. (WROC) — Sandra Sollie vanished in Macedon on May 23 of 1994. She was 38 years old, and six months pregnant at the time.

Sollie was never found, and her case eventually went cold, but some haven’t given up the search for answers.

A private investigator who is working on the case handed out fliers Monday, making sure people still remember Sandra and this nearly 30-year-old case.

“I gave them a call, the family, and I went up and I met with them and I told them that I would do the case for one dollar, and I would work on it until we either found her or I dropped dead,” said Richard Ingram. “I keep hoping, wishing, and praying that somebody who’s still alive comes forward with some information.”

New York State Police handled the original investigation.