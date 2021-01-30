268 new cases, zero new virus deaths in Monroe County

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Health officials in Monroe County say there are 268 new cases of the coronavirus and zero new deaths in the county. Monroe County’s seven-day rolling average positivity rate is 3.8 percent.

The county’s seven-day rolling average of new cases is 278 new cases per day.

Health officials say 49 of the new cases are among those in their 20s.

In the Finger Lakes region, 634 people are hospitalized and 134 of them are in the ICU. The percentage of total hospital beds available in the Finger Lakes region on a seven-day rolling average is 34 percent.