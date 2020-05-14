Live Now
26 confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Canandaigua nursing home

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from Ontario County Public Health, the New York State Department of Health and Elm Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation in Canandaigua are investigating 26 cases of COVID-19 at the Elm Manor facility.

Officials say 24 residents, and two employees — one of which is a Wayne County resident — have tested positive and that more testing is currently underway.

Officials say the nursing home is taking action to reduce the possibility of spread. Elm Manor officials released this statement Thursday:

“Elm Manor continues to provide the highest level of quality professional nursing services in a warm and nurturing environment. During this difficult time, we will continue to monitor every resident and staff member. We have followed the guidelines set-forth by New York State Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. We are working closely with Ontario County Public Health to make sure all residents receive the best care possible and that our staff is safe. The health and safety of every person in Elm Manor is our priority.”

