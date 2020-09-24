$25 million affordable housing development, Pueblo Nuevo, underway in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Construction has started on a new $25 million affordable housing development in Rochester.

The Pueblo Nuevo is part of a $50M+ investment projects for the City’s Northeast side. #Roc #Rochester pic.twitter.com/BtRi9N8zUc — JOSH NAVARRO (@JoshNavarroTV) September 24, 2020

It’s called Pueblo Nuevo, in Rochester’s El Camino Neighborhood, and the initial phase of construction will create 75 new affordable homes across 16 residential buildings with new community green space in the center, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office.

Nineteen apartments will be reserved for adults with developmental disabilities.

“Every New Yorker deserves a safe, decent and affordable place to call home,” Gov. Cuomo said in a Thursday press release. “This new supportive housing development builds upon our continued strategic investments in communities across the state and will provide 75 brand-new, affordable homes for families and those in need of supportive services.”

“Now more than ever, it’s important to help ensure individuals and families have affordable housing options,” saod Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul in a press release. “This affordable housing development in Rochester’s El Camino neighborhood will add 75 affordable homes in the area, with some for individuals with developmental disabilities. The project is part of our efforts to continue to move the Finger Lakes Forward and add affordable and supportive housing across the state to enhance quality of life for New Yorkers.”

Pueblo Nuevo I will transform 20 vacant, underutilized or dilapidated lots across a five-block area around North Clinton Avenue and just south of St. Michael’s Church in El Camino. The project’s developer is the Ibero-American Development Corporation, the development arm of the Ibero-American Action League, Inc.

There will be 16 buildings in total: a newly constructed multifamily building with 16 units on Sullivan Street; 13 newly constructed three-family homes across the development area; and one existing two-family home on Hoeltzer Street that will undergo renovations. In addition, a Romanesque brick building on Clifford Avenue originally constructed in 1905 will be adapted into a multifamily building with 18 units.

Officials say 71 of the apartments will be affordable to households earning up to 60 percent of the Area Median Income and the remaining four units reserved for households earning up to 80 percent of the AMI. Eight households will receive project-based Section 8 vouchers from the Rochester Housing Authority. Nineteen of the homes will be set aside for adults with developmental disabilities who will have access to support services provided by the Ibero-American Action League.

In the center of the neighborhood development, a city-owned lot at 12 Hoeltzer Street will be transformed into a community green space with gardens, walking paths, a playground, and a picnic pavilion. The green space will tie directly to the City-funded La Marketa currently under construction.

A second phase of Pueblo Nuevo is expected to begin construction in early 2021. This next phase will create an additional 29 affordable homes as well as the El Camino Community Center.

“All residents of Monroe County deserve a safe and affordable place to call home,” Monroe County Executive Adam Bello said in a press release. “The $25 million Pueblo Nuevo I project will breathe new life into an historic neighborhood in dire need of redevelopment, bringing new stability to some of our community’s most vulnerable families and individuals. I commend Ibero-American Development Corp. for their tireless commitment to our community and am grateful to Gov. Cuomo, New York State Homes and Community Renewal, the state Office for People With Developmental Disabilities, the NYS Energy Research and Development Authority and all other community and government partners for the support that made this transformational project possible.”

“The availability of safe, quality, affordable housing is essential to the vitality of any neighborhood. Today’s groundbreaking ceremony for the Pueblo Nuevo housing development brings us one step closer to ensuring that residents in Northeast Rochester will have access to excellent housing that meets their needs,” Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren said. “I want to thank Ibero-American Development Corporation for their outstanding work on this project, as well as for their continued vision to showcase our city’s rich Latino culture, and their ongoing commitment to develop and enhance the El Camino neighborhood. I also want to thank N.Y. State Homes & Community Renewal for its commitment to Rochester.”