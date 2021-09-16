213 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 4.5% average positivity rate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 213 new COVID-19 cases Thursday.

The county is now averaging 193 new cases per day over the past week. Monroe County now has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 4.5%.

According to the New York State Department of Health, 194 people in the Finger Lakes region were hospitalized with the virus, and 61 are in the ICU.

County officials report COVID-19 deaths weekly on Mondays. To date, 1,379 Monroe County residents have died from COVID-19, according to the most recent update on September 13.

As of the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard’s last local vaccination update, 456,448 county residents are fully vaccinated and 488,436 have received at least one dose of the vaccine — 65.8% of the county population.