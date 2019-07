Lifetime Assistance will be celebrating the Airport Games 20th anniversary.

The event features the USAirports 5K run and walk, a kids fun run and more. The games are also a fundraiser for Lifetime Assistance.

The company hopes to raise $140,000 at this year’s event. They hope to benefit essential services including health and wellness programs.

Registration begins at 7 a.m. and the first event begins at 8:30.

You can register for the event on Lifetime Assistance’s website.