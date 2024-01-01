ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) — The year was defined by warmth, another sign that climate change continues to play a role in Western New York weather. The average temperature was 51°, less than two degrees away from the record warm year of 2012. Records go back to the late 1800s, and six out of the last ten warmest years have been since 2006. Four of them were over the last ten years.

Year Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Avg 2012 30.2 31.8 47.3 45.9 63.0 68.4 74.5 70.6 62.0 52.8 39.3 36.2 51.8 2006 35.4 28.4 36.0 48.0 58.9 67.8 75.0 70.3 62.1 50.6 45.9 39.0 51.5 1931 26.2 28.2 35.0 47.0 58.7 67.3 74.8 70.9 68.1 56.0 49.1 35.2 51.4 1921 29.2 30.2 42.8 52.5 59.1 68.3 77.8 68.9 68.5 52.4 38.0 29.1 51.4 2016 27.4 29.5 40.1 42.3 58.5 67.5 74.8 75.9 66.8 54.2 45.2 31.3 51.1 2023 32.8 31.8 35.0 50.2 55.6 65.8 71.9 68.6 64.6 55.5 40.2 40.0 51.0 2021 27.9 23.9 39.3 47.2 56.9 70.8 69.6 73.8 64.0 57.6 40.6 36.7 50.7 1998 31.6 32.6 38.1 47.7 62.9 65.7 69.6 69.7 62.6 51.2 41.8 34.6 50.7 2017 31.4 35.5 32.9 51.5 57.0 67.7 71.1 68.6 65.6 57.7 40.5 26.0 50.5 1973 28.7 22.2 42.5 48.0 56.0 70.7 73.4 73.0 62.5 55.0 43.0 31.2 50.5 Years ranked in order of average warmest annual temperature

WINTER 2023

January and February combined for 26″ of snow, well shy of the 50″ Rochester averages over the two month stretch. While there was some lake-effect snow around both Lake Erie and Lake Ontario, most of it missed Rochester.

The months didn’t live up to their expectations for harsh cold either, both months were several degrees above average when compared to current climate normals based on the time period of 1991-2020. Both January and February ended up above average for temperatures. February even had some extreme swings in temperatures, from a low of -8°F on February 4, to a high of 67°F on February 15. That’s a 75 degree difference!

SPRING 2023

March was the snowiest month throughout the year with 20.5″, with the most snow falling on March 10 at 6.5″. April had no measurable snow, but we did manage to get a trace of snow on record on eight different days throughout the month. May had a few surprises with frosts and hard freezes through the middle of the month that damaged crops, and delayed the PGA Tournament. May was also a dry month with a 10 day stretch where no measurable precipitation fell, this would later be the stepping off point for the drought that many in Western New York ended 2023 with.

Both March and May ended up below average for temperatures. May featured the largest departure at over three degrees below average. April was the lone above average month for this season.

SUMMER 2023

June’s overarching theme was encroaching drought across much of Western New York. Especially west of Rochester where by the end of the month moderate drought had settled in. Characteristically July is the wettest month of the year and it lived up to it, with much of the area seeing rainfall totals on the high end. Flooding was a constant problem throughout the month with some of the worst occurring in Canandaigua and surrounding areas. August continued to remain wet for much of the area. Rochester in fact saw almost half of it’s precipitation for the entire month in one day on August 16, where over 2 inches fell. This was also the same event that contributed to the infamous Irondequoit sink hole.

The other major “weather” event that dominated the summer was smoke from the Canadian wildfires. June 5-7 were a few days straight out of an 80s sci-fi movie with an orange tint to everything the light touched due to the thick smoke settling in close to the ground.

FALL 2023

September was notable. Hard not to be when we almost had a heat wave, three days or more at 90° or above in a row, and saw our hottest temperatures of the year. Unfortunately the month was also as dry as it was hot. Rochester only saw 1.37″ of rain, less than half of what’s expected for September other areas saw even less especially south and west of the city. October was dry as well with only 1.83″ of rain. October 31 featured the first accumulating snow of the year for Rochester as well with 0.2″ falling, enough to give anyone a fright on Halloween night. November was closer to average for rainfall, being the only month to make it above 2″ of rain. The snow was less impressive. Normally we see just over 8″, but this year we only managed 3.3″…

For an in depth look at the last month of the year and how it shaped up (Spoiler: it was warm) check out the post below: