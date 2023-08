ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Fairport Music Festival makes its return this summer on Friday, August 25, and Saturday, August 26.

The annual event features over 30 bands that provide non-stop live entertainment for two days to raise money for Golisano Children’s Hospital.

The event includes children’s activities, games, crafts, and festival foods provided by local vendors.

FESTIVAL LINEUP:

Friday, August 25, 2023:

North Stage (Rail Road)

5:00 p.m. JUMBOshrimp Pop/Rock 6:30 p.m. Magnolia Boulevard Blues/Funk/Rock 8:00 p.m. FMF Jam Rock

Smokin’ Hot Chicks:

5:00 p.m. Acoustic Brew Rock 8:00 p.m. Big Eyed Phish* Dave Matthews Tribute * – ticket event, $10 in advance, $15 ahead of show

My Wine & Cheese Bar Too:

4:00 p.m. Don Shafer Rock 5:00 p.m. Bob Spiegel & Rick Palumbo Rock 7:00 p.m. Back in Town Rock

Fairport Brewing Company:

6:00 p.m. Mesh Rock 8:00 p.m. Nate & Mary’s World Music Quartet Pop/Rock

Iron Smoke Distillery:

6:00 p.m. Roy Wilson & The Buzzards Rockabilly 7:30 p.m. Whiskey Treaty Road Show Americana/Roots/Folk 9:30 p.m. Northside Johnny Rock

Tin Cup Social

5:00 p.m. Chartwell U2 Tribute 8:00 p.m. Money Shot Rock

B-Side

5:00 p.m. Noah Barnard Rock 7:30 p.m. Blue Envy Alt. Rock

Saturday, August 26:

North Stage (Rail Road):

11:30 a.m. Camp ROC Star Pop/Rock 1:30 p.m. Soup Rock 3:00 p.m. Begging Angels Country/Rock 4:30 p.m. Tommy Brunett Band Alternative Country 6:00 p.m. Roy Wilson & The Buzzards Rockabilly 7:30 p.m. junkyardfieldtrip Rock 9:00 p.m. M80’s Rock

South Stage (Canal):

12:00 p.m. Judah Rock 1:30 p.m. Pete Griffith Group Blues 3:00 p.m. Campbell Brothers Sacred Steel 4:30 p.m. Miller & The Other Sinners Southern Soul 6:00 p.m. Jenn Cristy Pop/Rock 7:30 p.m. Whiskey Treaty Road Show Americana/Roots/Folk 9:00 p.m. Magnolia Boulevard Blues/Funk/Rock

East Stage (Power):

12:00 p.m. Brian Lindsay Group Roots/Rock/Soul 1:30 p.m. The Remakes ’60s and ’70s Rock 3:00 p.m. Living Room Sessions Rock 4:30 p.m. The John Payton Project Funk/Reggae/Ska 6:00 p.m. Mud Creek & Company Grateful Dead/Rock 7:30 p.m. 606 – Foo Fighters Tribute Foo Fighters Tribute 9:00 p.m. Dial Up ’90s Hits

Smokin’ Hot Chicks:

12:00 p.m. Janine & Mark Pop/Rock 1:30 p.m. Stunt Double Funk/Rock 3:30 p.m. Tim Fressie Rock 5:00 p.m. Back in Town Rock 7:00 p.m. Thurlow Jazz/Fusion 9:00 p.m. Silent Disco

My Wine & Cheese Bar Too:

11:00 a.m. Acoustic Daddy Rock 1:30 p.m. Coldwater Blues Blues 5:00 p.m. Proper Villans Rock 7:00 p.m. Reporter Rock

Fairport Brewing Company:

11:30 a.m. Bach to Rock Rock 2:00 p.m. Daniel King Band Spanish 3:30 p.m. Hey Mabel Pop/Rock 5:00 p.m. Brian Lindsay Band Roots/Rock/Soul 6:30 p.m. Some Ska Band Ska 8:00 p.m. The Shut Ins Rock 9:30 p.m. The Fronieri Brothers Band Blues/Rock

Iron Smoke Distillery:

1:00 p.m. Ethos Rock 2:00 p.m. Black Rabbit Rock 3:00 p.m. Whiskey Treaty Road Show Americana/Roots/Folk 4:15 p.m. Banned from the Tavern Rock 5:30 p.m. Root Beer Beaver ’50s and ’60s Rock 7:15 p.m. Blue 22 Rock 9:00 p.m. Chartwell U2 Tribute 11:00 p.m. Tommy Brunett Band & Friends Alternative Country

B-Side:

11:30 a.m. JUMBO Jam Rock 1:30 p.m. Maggie & Ryan from Magnolia Boulevard Blues/Funk/Rock 3:00 p.m. Marty Roberts & Maggie MacArthur Pop/Rock/Country 5:00 p.m. Begging Angels Duo Country/Rock 7:00 p.m. John Payton Project Funk/Reggae/Ska

Mulconry’s:

8:30 p.m. Banned from the Tavern Rock/Blues/Soul

The Deland House on Vine:

1:00 p.m. Teressa Wilcox Rock 3:00 p.m. Swamp Moose Rock

Tin Cup Social:

2:00 p.m. All Fired Up Rock/Reggae 5:00 p.m. The Korks Rock 8:00 p.m. Thrilled to be Here Alt. Rock

Local Sounds Collaborative Stage — Junction 361:

11:30 a.m. Elijah Crocker 1:00 p.m. Ben Rossi Rock 2:30 p.m. Sally Louise Indie Folk 4:00 p.m. Arjun & Joe (of the Sideways) Pop 5:30 p.m. Elaina Alston (of Stunt Double) Funk/Rock

Sunday, August 27:

Iron Smoke Distillery:

1:00 p.m. Roy Wilson & The Buzzards Rockabilly 2:30 p.m. Soup Rock 4:00 p.m. Jenn Cristy Pop/Rock 5:30 p.m. Magnolia Boulevard Blues/Funk/Rock

TICKET INFORMATION:

Through Thursday, August 24, tickets are $25 each. Organizers say presale tickets will be available for pick up at entrance during the festival.

According to the Fairport Music Festival website, tickets will be available for purchase at the door for $25. One ticket purchase is valid for both days of the festival. Children 12 and under get in free.