ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The deadline for households to respond to the 2023 Census Test is approaching, with over 15,000 households across the US required to fill out the test.

According to the US Census Bureau, this test will be used to plan the upcoming 2030 Census Test. They said that it is not the same as the 2020 Census. The bureau randomly selects addresses, not people, across the country as representatives of a cross-section of households in different communities.

The bureau also said that all the information and answers to questions provided by the selected households will remain confidential and only be used for statistical purposes. By law, the bureau says that they are required to protect all information. They are not allowed to publicly release information that can identify an individual or their household.

Everyone who was selected by the Census Bureau is required by law to complete this test. Those who have been selected to take the test will be mailed a 12-digit ID used to log in and take the test. The deadline to finish the test is Tuesday, April 4, 2023.

More information about the 2023 test, as well as a FAQ regarding the test, can be found on the US Census Bureau’s website.